Unions vow to ‘cripple’ Clover over wages and retrenchments feud
Giwusa and Fawu, the unions leading the strike, say they represent about 5,000 workers at Clover
29 November 2021 - 19:28
Unions have vowed to “cripple” operations at SA’s biggest dairy producer Clover ahead of the busy festive season after a deadlock with management over above-inflation wage increases, retrenchments, and other conditions of employment.
The General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) — both affiliates of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) — downed tools last Monday and embarked on an indefinite strike for a wage increase of 10%...
