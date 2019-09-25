Companies / Industrials Clover deal passes competition hurdle Trade unions strike a blow for workers as the merged entity agrees to reduce the number of Project Sencillo job losses BL PREMIUM

Trade unions emerged as the big winners after the country’s top antitrust body ruled on Wednesday that dairy producer Clover Industries has to reduce the number of jobs it is cutting as part of an ongoing restructuring.

The Competition Tribunal, which provides the final nod on large mergers in SA, ruled that the number of employees retrenched has to be reduced to a maximum of 277 from the 516 first proposed by Clover.