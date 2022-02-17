National

Arrests over Clover killings

17 February 2022 - 20:56 Nomahlubi Sonjica
A security guard was killed during a clash with striking workers on Thursday. File photo. Picture: SUHAIB SALEM
A security guard was killed during a clash with striking workers on Thursday. File photo. Picture: SUHAIB SALEM

Police arrested two people after a security guard was killed during a workers’ protest at Clover in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“The victim was allegedly pelted with stones by protesters while three other security officers sustained injuries,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.

The two suspects, 33 and 47 years old, are to appear in court, charged with murder, she said.

Clover confirmed the incident, saying about 150 striking workers arrived in three buses and tried to gain access to the Clayville property. Security personnel intervened.

Security guards were allegedly attacked with guns, rocks, batons and other weapons and responded with rubber bullets.

“This morning [on Thursday], striking workers [allegedly] killed another security guard, and critically injured two. The incident took place at Clayville. This is the second guard to be murdered, the first was Mr Tsephe Molatsi who was murdered  by striking workers on January 22 2022,” said the company in a statement.

Clover said it had photos and video footage of the guards being beaten and one being killed. These were handed to police and will be released to the public once cleared. 

Clover declined to name the hospital where the injured guards were being treated because of safety concerns as witnesses to previous events had been threatened.

“This simply cannot go on. Repeated violence by union members is completely unacceptable. Another person has now been murdered. The union leaders and their members have all but ignored two interdicts, and are clearly out of control,” said Clover group legal and secretarial manager Steven Velthuysen.

TimesLIVE

Clover and unions’ wage talks deadlock

Parties fail to reach a compromise on above-inflation increases and retrenchments
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa says he is not bound by choice of Maya ...
National
2.
Transnet to create special purpose vehicle to run ...
National
3.
City of Joburg is in ruins and faces mammoth task ...
National
4.
Internal threats the ‘greatest’ risk to judicial ...
National
5.
Job reservation is on the cards, government ...
National

Related Articles

Unions call for another meeting over Sibanye-Stillwater wage demands

National / Labour

Trouble looms after unions opt to strike at money-spinner Sibanye

National

Suspended KZN prisons boss cleared to return to work

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.