CCMA compels Clover to pay striking workers their 13th cheque
But unions say the stoppage will continue until there is clarity on bonuses for workers who have since been recalled to work
11 January 2022 - 13:51
Unions have scored a victory against dairy giant Clover after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ordered the company to pay a 13th cheque owed to about 2,200 striking employees.
But Monday’s ruling won't end the eight-week strike by workers belonging to the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu). They are demanding clarity on the payment of bonuses to workers who were retrenched at the end of last year and have since been recalled...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now