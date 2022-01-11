Companies CCMA compels Clover to pay striking workers their 13th cheque But unions say the stoppage will continue until there is clarity on bonuses for workers who have since been recalled to work B L Premium

Unions have scored a victory against dairy giant Clover after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ordered the company to pay a 13th cheque owed to about 2,200 striking employees.

But Monday’s ruling won't end the eight-week strike by workers belonging to the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu). They are demanding clarity on the payment of bonuses to workers who were retrenched at the end of last year and have since been recalled...