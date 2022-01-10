Clover stands firm on retrenchments as national strike drags on
Hundreds of workers at the beverage and dairy group have lost their jobs since the merger with Milco, with hundreds more under threat
10 January 2022 - 22:52
Beverage and dairy group Clover has defended its position on the strike across its operations saying its retrenchment process was unavoidable and its decisions have been in line with the law and its financial position.
The strike, set in motion in November by Clover workers belonging to the General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) — affiliates of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), is in its eighth week with both sides refusing to back down...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now