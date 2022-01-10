Companies Clover stands firm on retrenchments as national strike drags on Hundreds of workers at the beverage and dairy group have lost their jobs since the merger with Milco, with hundreds more under threat B L Premium

Beverage and dairy group Clover has defended its position on the strike across its operations saying its retrenchment process was unavoidable and its decisions have been in line with the law and its financial position.

The strike, set in motion in November by Clover workers belonging to the General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) — affiliates of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), is in its eighth week with both sides refusing to back down...