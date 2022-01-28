National / Labour Clover and unions’ wage talks deadlock Parties fail to reach a compromise on above-inflation increases and retrenchments B L Premium

A wage deal in the impasse at Clover is far from being reached as the parties failed to reach a compromise over above-inflation wage increases, retrenchments, and other conditions of employment in the second round of talks, said unions and Clover on Sunday.

Led by Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) and the General Industries Workers Unions of SA (Giwusa) engaged in a fierce debate on Friday but left Pretoria at a stalemate...