National Clover appeals to court after workers strip products from shelves B L Premium

Dairy foods and beverage group Clover has approached the labour court to declare the strike over wages unprotected after workers marched across the Johannesburg CBD this week and stripped store shelves of products as part of their boycott strategy.

The nationwide strike by unionised Clover employees intensified in its ninth week when workers took to retail stores on Tuesday to remove Clover products from shelves to put them into shopping trolleys...