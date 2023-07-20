Energy crisis and wage deal rock Cape’s health budget
Diesel purchases and the state’s wage settlement send the Western Cape’s health department towards a R1bn overspend
20 July 2023 - 15:38
The government’s unfunded wage deal and the costs associated with SA’s energy crisis are set to blow the Western Cape’s health budget, with officials projecting an overspend of close to R1bn on the R28.8bn set aside for the current financial year.
State-owned power utility Eskom’s inability to meet electricity demand has forced the provincial health department to make diesel purchases that were not budgeted for, with the costs for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year topping R12m, according to head of health Keith Cloete...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now