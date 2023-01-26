Load-shedding could cost sugar industry over R700m

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
As price pressures fade and economic growth prospects dim, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must hit the brakes on rate hikes
SA Canegrowers chair Andrew Russell says 1,135 irrigated growers are very badly affected by load-shedding, who in turn employ more than 10,000 workers
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
The bank will list its shares on A2X in February, joining 19 top 40 companies in taking advantage of the platform’s lower trading fees and narrower bid-offer spreads
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Low pay and understaffing in the social-care sector may worsen chronic problems at a time when the ageing population needs more care than ever
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
The sugar industry is set to lose more than R700m in 2023 due to load-shedding, according to data compiled by SA Canegrowers. On Thursday, the organisation appealed to Eskom and the government to urgently put short-term measures in place to mitigate the effects of rolling blackouts on the industry.
“With milling giant Tongaat Hulett in business rescue, and the destructive health promotion levy (sugar tax) already hampering the industry, these losses are potentially catastrophic for growers and the industry’s workers,” said SA Canegrowers chair Andrew Russell.
He said load-shedding affects 1,135 irrigated growers who employ more than 10,000 workers.
An estimated 34% of SA’s sugar cane is produced in irrigated areas including Komatipoort and Malelane in Mpumalanga, and Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Growers are expected to incur more than R189m in additional energy costs in 2023 on account of the disruption to irrigation schedules. Most irrigated growers in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga operate on a Ruraflex system, which allows them to pay a lower tariff for operating during low-demand times,” Russell said.
“But the converse also applies — growers pay a significantly higher rate for pumping during peak demand times. As a result of load-shedding, growers have been forced to irrigate whenever electricity is available, regardless of demand.”
Russell said growers also faced yield losses as they had fewer hours of continuous energy supply.
“Growers need a minimum of six hours of continuous energy for proper irrigation. As a result of the intermittency of the power supply disrupting irrigation, irrigated growers will lose up to 40% water capacity.”
SA Canegrowers’ scenario modelling shows that continuous load-shedding at stages 4-6 will cost growers more than R723m in 2023.
“An escalation to stages 6-8 could cost the industry more than R1.8bn. Anything beyond stage 8 could cost the industry more than R2.4bn,” said Russell.
Some of the short-term measures SA Canegrowers has asked the government to consider include:
“We will continue to engage with all industry stakeholders as we work to save the 1-million livelihoods the sugar industry supports.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Load-shedding could cost sugar industry over R700m
SA Canegrowers chair Andrew Russell says 1,135 irrigated growers are very badly affected by load-shedding, who in turn employ more than 10,000 workers
The sugar industry is set to lose more than R700m in 2023 due to load-shedding, according to data compiled by SA Canegrowers. On Thursday, the organisation appealed to Eskom and the government to urgently put short-term measures in place to mitigate the effects of rolling blackouts on the industry.
“With milling giant Tongaat Hulett in business rescue, and the destructive health promotion levy (sugar tax) already hampering the industry, these losses are potentially catastrophic for growers and the industry’s workers,” said SA Canegrowers chair Andrew Russell.
He said load-shedding affects 1,135 irrigated growers who employ more than 10,000 workers.
An estimated 34% of SA’s sugar cane is produced in irrigated areas including Komatipoort and Malelane in Mpumalanga, and Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Growers are expected to incur more than R189m in additional energy costs in 2023 on account of the disruption to irrigation schedules. Most irrigated growers in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga operate on a Ruraflex system, which allows them to pay a lower tariff for operating during low-demand times,” Russell said.
“But the converse also applies — growers pay a significantly higher rate for pumping during peak demand times. As a result of load-shedding, growers have been forced to irrigate whenever electricity is available, regardless of demand.”
Russell said growers also faced yield losses as they had fewer hours of continuous energy supply.
“Growers need a minimum of six hours of continuous energy for proper irrigation. As a result of the intermittency of the power supply disrupting irrigation, irrigated growers will lose up to 40% water capacity.”
SA Canegrowers’ scenario modelling shows that continuous load-shedding at stages 4-6 will cost growers more than R723m in 2023.
“An escalation to stages 6-8 could cost the industry more than R1.8bn. Anything beyond stage 8 could cost the industry more than R2.4bn,” said Russell.
Some of the short-term measures SA Canegrowers has asked the government to consider include:
“We will continue to engage with all industry stakeholders as we work to save the 1-million livelihoods the sugar industry supports.”
TimesLIVE
Maputo port picks up the slack for Grindrod
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Change to drier El Niño cycle could compound power woes
Ramaphosa urged to declare state of disaster in farming sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Even SA’s lighthouses have to navigate load-shedding
Astral loses money on every chicken it produces
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.