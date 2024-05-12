Anti-tobacco campaigners lay complaint over Phillip Morris sponsorship
12 May 2024 - 20:21
The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) has laid a complaint with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) over tobacco giant Phillip Morris International’s (PMI’s) sponsorship of medical education for doctors.
All healthcare professionals registered in SA are required to stay up to date by completing Continuing Professional Development (CPD) events provided by organisations accredited by the HPCSA. These sessions are often sponsored by healthcare companies such as pharmaceutical manufacturers...
