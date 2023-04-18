This is what it cost government hospitals to avoid blackouts

Sterling strengthens after UK wage news adds to likelihood of another Bank of England rate hike
UK’s Confederation of Business Industry stretches belatedly to repair the damage
In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government was working on exempting critical infrastructure, especially hospitals, from load-shedding
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Industry body’s call comes after devasting blazes destroyed thousands of shops in South Asian country
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Environmental groups say European Commission’s sustainable finance rules amount to greenwashing
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The vehicle is based on the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV but raises the exclusivity a few notches
State hospitals spent almost R700m to avoid load-shedding from April 1 2022 to February 28 2023.
Responding to a written parliamentary question by FF+ MP Philippus Adriaan van Staden, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said hospitals spent R685,935,000 on diesel. Hospitals were R19,281,000 over budget.
According to the statistics shared by the minister, KwaZulu-Natal spent the most at R178,387,000, followed by Gauteng at R131,357,000 and the Western Cape at R102,68,000.
The Free State and Northern Cape recorded the lowest amounts at R21,263,000 and R28,303,000, respectively.
Phaahla said he told health director-general Sandile Buthelezi to meet Eskom to seek interventions to mitigate against load-shedding.
“The first engagement took place on September 22. The meetings with Eskom are held regularly to seek more exemptions for healthcare facilities. There are further ongoing engagements with the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and various municipalities regarding additional exemptions for private and public healthcare facilities from the grid,” Phaahla said.
In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces that the government was working on exempting critical infrastructure, especially hospitals, from rolling blackouts.
“As many as 77 hospitals have been exempted to date. Eskom has identified a further 46 hospitals that can be excluded from load-shedding with additional infrastructure,” he said.
Former co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazetted regulations on essential infrastructure that may be exempted or granted reduced load-shedding schedules.
These include the following:
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. Stage 5 will be implemented until 4pm and stage 6 from 4pm until 5am daily.
The power utility said that the pattern would be repeated until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as significant changes occur.
Breakdowns are at 17,325MW of generating capacity and planned maintenance at 5,457MW, said Eskom.
The SA Reserve Bank previously told Bloomberg that stage 6 load-shedding cost the country R900m a day.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
This is what it cost government hospitals to avoid blackouts
In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government was working on exempting critical infrastructure, especially hospitals, from load-shedding
State hospitals spent almost R700m to avoid load-shedding from April 1 2022 to February 28 2023.
Responding to a written parliamentary question by FF+ MP Philippus Adriaan van Staden, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said hospitals spent R685,935,000 on diesel. Hospitals were R19,281,000 over budget.
According to the statistics shared by the minister, KwaZulu-Natal spent the most at R178,387,000, followed by Gauteng at R131,357,000 and the Western Cape at R102,68,000.
The Free State and Northern Cape recorded the lowest amounts at R21,263,000 and R28,303,000, respectively.
Phaahla said he told health director-general Sandile Buthelezi to meet Eskom to seek interventions to mitigate against load-shedding.
“The first engagement took place on September 22. The meetings with Eskom are held regularly to seek more exemptions for healthcare facilities. There are further ongoing engagements with the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and various municipalities regarding additional exemptions for private and public healthcare facilities from the grid,” Phaahla said.
In March, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces that the government was working on exempting critical infrastructure, especially hospitals, from rolling blackouts.
“As many as 77 hospitals have been exempted to date. Eskom has identified a further 46 hospitals that can be excluded from load-shedding with additional infrastructure,” he said.
Former co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazetted regulations on essential infrastructure that may be exempted or granted reduced load-shedding schedules.
These include the following:
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. Stage 5 will be implemented until 4pm and stage 6 from 4pm until 5am daily.
The power utility said that the pattern would be repeated until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as significant changes occur.
Breakdowns are at 17,325MW of generating capacity and planned maintenance at 5,457MW, said Eskom.
The SA Reserve Bank previously told Bloomberg that stage 6 load-shedding cost the country R900m a day.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Court upholds healthcare rights of pregnant women and children migrants
SIU litigates more than R1.6bn in health cases involving state entities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.