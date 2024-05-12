Chiefs draw to edge into eighth spot

Augustine Kwem of AmaZulu FC and Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs in action at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, May 12 2024. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs could not earn the three points they needed to cement their top eight spot in the Premier Soccer League table, having to settle for a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs would have been frustrated that in a first half in which they edged play, struck the post and created openings Ashley du Preez’s second-minute opener was cancelled out by a strike by AmaZulu’s Victor Letsoalo (39th) that seemed to come from an offside position.
Cavin Johnson’s men could not find the same dominance against Pablo Franco Martin’s industrious Usuthu in the second half. Though they still had chances to win it, the Durban team’s captain, goalkeeper and man of the match Veli Mothwa stood in their way, as he had in the first half.
Chiefs moved up a place from ninth to eighth position but their grip on a place in the top half remains fragile. AmaZulu remain in 12th place.
Chiefs need positive results in their last two games against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday and Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on May 25 to avoid the ignominy of a second finish outside the top eight within a decade, the last having come in 2018-19.
A sloppy defensive error allowed Chiefs an early opener. Celimphilo Ngema recklessly attempted to find centreback Taariq Fielies with a pass across the face of goal, allowing Du Preez to steam in and intercept, running through and easily finishing past Mothwa.
Given Amakhosi had edged proceedings, they would have been frustrated to concede an equaliser as the clock wound down to the break, and that the officiating went against them to help Usuthu go to the change rooms with the score level.
Augustine Mulenga’s chip in from the left corner of the area found Letsoalo in space to break off the shoulder of central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and head past Bvuma. TV replays showed Letsoalo offside at the time of the pass.
On the hour, Johnson introduced Edson Castillo for Mduduzi Shabalala and Christian Saile for Ranga Chivaviro.
Former Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein, lively in central midfield for AmaZulu, made space for himself on the edge of the area and struck to force a stop from Bvuma.
