Baleka Mbete and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to join ANC campaign
12 May 2024 - 20:12
Former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and former SA deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are set to join the ANC election campaign as part of the governing party’s move to unleash a veteran bazooka on its campaign trail.
ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli said while details were still being finalised the pair were likely be deployed to the two provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the May 29 polls. ..
