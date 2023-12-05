OBITUARY: Eric Ellerine, the gracious master of the deal
Founder of the eponymous furniture retailer, which he founded with £106 in savings in 1950 was the epitome of a true gentleman, with manners from a bygone era
Acclaimed businessman Eric Ellerine passed away at the age of 90 in Houghton on Monday. We haven’t often written tributes in the 12 years of this Anchor morning newsletter, but Eric has impacted our business and me in many ways over the years.
Only a few months ago, I was sitting in the Ellerine office, reporting on his family share portfolio. At his age, he still arrived at work at 8am in a suit and tie and did reconciliations from the day before. “So what shares are hot?” he would ask with his deep passion for markets. Despite being one of SA’s most successful businesspeople, he still got immense pleasure from a good day on the market...
