Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Lewis is sitting pretty for now after surprisingly large bounce

With the delisting of Ellerine and JD Group some years ago, Lewis Group is the only remaining JSE-listed furniture & appliance retailer.

It’s a solid company that follows traditional methods of selling furniture and, contrary to expectations, has managed to survive the Covid-19 pandemic particularly well. Ungeared and with a strong balance sheet, it should exhibit a relatively strong financial 2021. But beyond that, the picture becomes less clear. This uncertainty is reflected in the relatively low price-earnings ratio of the share price, which has fallen about 75% from its peak of five years ago. ..