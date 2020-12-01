CHRIS GILMOUR: Lewis is sitting pretty for now after surprisingly large bounce
01 December 2020 - 15:24
With the delisting of Ellerine and JD Group some years ago, Lewis Group is the only remaining JSE-listed furniture & appliance retailer.
It’s a solid company that follows traditional methods of selling furniture and, contrary to expectations, has managed to survive the Covid-19 pandemic particularly well. Ungeared and with a strong balance sheet, it should exhibit a relatively strong financial 2021. But beyond that, the picture becomes less clear. This uncertainty is reflected in the relatively low price-earnings ratio of the share price, which has fallen about 75% from its peak of five years ago. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now