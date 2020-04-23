Marc Wainer: ‘He called it as he saw it’

Few people in the local property industry had more impact than Marc Wainer, and hardly anyone had a more irrepressible character. A heavy smoker with a gruff voice, Wainer, 71, died of heart-related complications this week after a recent operation.

A titan of the property industry with an unsurpassed working knowledge, he will be remembered as someone who always said what he thought — even if it made his peers uncomfortable.

At the end of August last year he retired from the company he founded, Redefine Properties. But he was still consulting, and was energetically putting together a new property trading fund. Wainer saw this as going back to his roots, preferring the freedom of operating on his own away from the bureaucracy of a listed entity.

Norbert Sasse, CEO of Redefine’s rival Growthpoint, tells the FM that Wainer was "one of the doyens and foremost dealmakers in the industry".

Sasse says Wainer helped put property on the investment map. "He started off when property was a swear word as an asset class, rode the wave for 10-12 years with property as a most-favoured asset class, and back down to where we are again today."

Wainer had no formal education. He began his career working at his parents’ grocery and fish shop in Yeoville, where he and his brother would unpack groceries in the evening and weigh mealie meal, flour and rice into packets. At the age of nine he was allowed to work on the shop floor, experience that he credited for teaching him the importance of profit margins.

In 1973, he saw a job advert for a shopping centre manager in Kempton Park. He got the job, mainly because he was the only candidate who’d bothered to go to the mall before his interview.

He moved rapidly up the ranks and in 1999 he co-founded Redefine with just five people.

Two years later Redefine listed on the JSE with about R900m in assets, putting a value on the company of R450m.

It was a triumphant success, so much so that when he left in August last year Redefine was valued at around R46bn, with assets just shy of R100bn. These included 300 local properties and interests in new markets such as Poland, Germany and Australia.