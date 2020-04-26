Business Marc Wainer: Old-school property veteran 1948-2020 Yeoville ‘boykie’ was a straight talker with an eye for a good deal BL PREMIUM

Marc Wainer, who rose from humble beginnings to establish some of SA's biggest real estate companies, has died in Johannesburg from heart complications at the age of 71.

Wainer, an old-school veteran, was widely recognised as the best dealmaker in property and his death on Monday sent shock waves through the industry.