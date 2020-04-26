Marc Wainer: Old-school property veteran 1948-2020
Yeoville ‘boykie’ was a straight talker with an eye for a good deal
26 April 2020 - 00:06
Marc Wainer, who rose from humble beginnings to establish some of SA's biggest real estate companies, has died in Johannesburg from heart complications at the age of 71.
Wainer, an old-school veteran, was widely recognised as the best dealmaker in property and his death on Monday sent shock waves through the industry.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now