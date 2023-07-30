Public protector Mkhwebane found guilty of misconduct and incompetence
The parliamentary ad hoc committed sustained most of the findings of the independent panel that investigated Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office
30 July 2023 - 17:06
UPDATED 30 July 2023 - 20:30
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been found guilty of incompetence and misconduct by parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating her fitness to hold office.
The committee voted on the charges faced by Mkhwebane on Sunday and largely endorsed the findings of the independent panel led by retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde that found there was prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct on her part...
