Mkhwebane inquiry finally approaches home straight
12 July 2023 - 17:37 Linda Ensor
Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a media briefing at The Capital Hotel on June 13, 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s endless delays to the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office has given the impression she wants to prolong as much as possible, an accusation she rejects.
Her seven-year term ends in October and the delays could mean she leaves office without an impeachment tarnishing her name.
The committee’s work has been subjected to repeated delays by Mkhwebane through court applications, difficulties with her legal team, delays in replying to questions, applications for the recusal of chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and allegations of bribery against him.
The committee was established in April 2021 to determine whether there are grounds for the removal of Mkhwebane. It has set itself tight deadlines so that it can submit its report to the National Assembly on August 12.
The committee is due to make its decision on July 28 whereafter Mkhwebane will be given an opportunity to comment on its draft report. There is still be a race against time, however, as the assembly is on recess until August 28, unless MPs are recalled specifically to deal with the matter.
It has been a long drawn out process which needs to be brought to a close.
