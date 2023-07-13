Why the public protector remains suspended
Apex court overturns last year’s Western Cape High Court finding that president’s suspension of Mkhwebane was irrational
13 July 2023 - 11:59
UPDATED 13 July 2023 - 18:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was “the only possible rational outcome” and not retaliation for her investigation of him, says the Constitutional Court.
On Thursday, the apex court overturned last year’s Western Cape High Court finding that the president’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane was irrational. Mkhwebane’s suspension, pending the outcome of the section 194 inquiry, stands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now