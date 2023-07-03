Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala nightmare

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report has been condemned roundly as a whitewash

BL Premium
03 July 2023 - 05:00

The public protector’s final report into the 2020 theft at the president’s private farm was always going to elicit controversy. It is therefore unsurprising that Friday’s report into the Phala Phala scandal has been roundly condemned and derided as a whitewash.

As expected, the acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, released a report that, in effect, clears President Cyril Ramaphosa of having conducted private business. This was not remunerative work, it concluded. Instead, she and her team of mandarins went to great lengths in explaining the concept of remunerative occupation — something that would have found Ramaphosa on the wrong side of the Executive Members Ethics Act, which governs the conduct of ministers, the deputy president and the president. For the president, the punishment would be impeachment...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.