EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala nightmare

Markets are betting on a peaceful resolution to US-SA tensions over Ukraine
There are some things that are the same as they were in 2019, but some things aren’t
Electricity minister says interventions by the power utility and government are ‘beginning to show results’
Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
The fraud by a former manager went undetected for six years, costing the group more than R120m
Weak growth outlook has renewed uncertainty about public finances and risks of rising deficit and debt ratios
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
Putin spent the week trying to reassure key constituencies, as doubts about his control among the government and business elite spread
People who have lost weight wonder whether they will need to bear side effects or decades or risk relapse
The public protector’s final report into the 2020 theft at the president’s private farm was always going to elicit controversy. It is therefore unsurprising that Friday’s report into the Phala Phala scandal has been roundly condemned and derided as a whitewash.
As expected, the acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, released a report that, in effect, clears President Cyril Ramaphosa of having conducted private business. This was not remunerative work, it concluded. Instead, she and her team of mandarins went to great lengths in explaining the concept of remunerative occupation — something that would have found Ramaphosa on the wrong side of the Executive Members Ethics Act, which governs the conduct of ministers, the deputy president and the president. For the president, the punishment would be impeachment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala nightmare
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report has been condemned roundly as a whitewash
The public protector’s final report into the 2020 theft at the president’s private farm was always going to elicit controversy. It is therefore unsurprising that Friday’s report into the Phala Phala scandal has been roundly condemned and derided as a whitewash.
As expected, the acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, released a report that, in effect, clears President Cyril Ramaphosa of having conducted private business. This was not remunerative work, it concluded. Instead, she and her team of mandarins went to great lengths in explaining the concept of remunerative occupation — something that would have found Ramaphosa on the wrong side of the Executive Members Ethics Act, which governs the conduct of ministers, the deputy president and the president. For the president, the punishment would be impeachment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.