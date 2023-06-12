Presidency denies talk of sanctions against SA or of moving Brics bash

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
No evidence of sanctions being prepared against SA, says Vincent Magwenya
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Supabets and Supaworld have been barred from taking bets on roulette
Suspected Codeco militia behind deadly attack 5km from UN peacekeeper base
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
The presidency says talk of sanctions against SA is alarmist and undermines the country’s sovereignty and economic stability.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists on Monday there was no evidence of sanctions by any country or the UN Security Council, which is the only authority to institute global sanctions.
“There is no such talk,” he said.
Magwenya said the government has had discussions with the US government and there was no suggestion the US will consider sanctions against SA.
“It’s difficult to respond to a question that says we are afraid of sanctions because we don’t have the line of sight as to where those sanctions will be coming from, what would inform them and what purpose they will serve.
“South Africa has taken a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine. It has not participated in arming any of the parties involved. South Africa has taken upon itself to mobilise support and engagement that will result in a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” said Magwenya.
He was responding to a question on whether SA’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was informed by fear of sanctions. The country has been criticised by some for its non-aligned stance.
Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly stated no conflict will end with a winner or a loser, particularly this one, and only peaceful negotiation and resolution will see peace in that region.
“It’s difficult to entertain speculation about sanctions, which we find to be reckless and undermining efforts under way to rebuild our economy which is under strain and pressure.”
He distanced the presidency from reports that the Brics summit scheduled for SA in August may be moved to China.
As things stand, SA will host and chair the summit.
The Sunday Times quoted sources who claimed there were discussions to move the summit to China or Mozambique. SA has been trying to find a way to deal with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As a signatory to the ICC’s Rome Statute, SA is expected to arrest Putin should he set foot in the country.
Magwenya said the executive was responsible for the management and execution of SA’s foreign policy and does so within the prescripts of the constitution and in adherence to the country’s laws.
“At no point will the president and his administration lead a process in violation of our laws.”
Magwenya announced the inquiry led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo, which is investigating the circumstances of the docking of the Russian vessel Lady R in Simon’s Town, is progressing with its work.
The panel will interact with role players and hear from interested parties with information that will assist its investigation, he said.
Written submissions can be sent to the panel’s secretariat by email on LadyRsubmissions@presidency.gov.za.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Presidency denies talk of sanctions against SA or of moving Brics bash
The presidency says talk of sanctions against SA is alarmist and undermines the country’s sovereignty and economic stability.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists on Monday there was no evidence of sanctions by any country or the UN Security Council, which is the only authority to institute global sanctions.
“There is no such talk,” he said.
Magwenya said the government has had discussions with the US government and there was no suggestion the US will consider sanctions against SA.
“It’s difficult to respond to a question that says we are afraid of sanctions because we don’t have the line of sight as to where those sanctions will be coming from, what would inform them and what purpose they will serve.
“South Africa has taken a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine. It has not participated in arming any of the parties involved. South Africa has taken upon itself to mobilise support and engagement that will result in a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” said Magwenya.
He was responding to a question on whether SA’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was informed by fear of sanctions. The country has been criticised by some for its non-aligned stance.
Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly stated no conflict will end with a winner or a loser, particularly this one, and only peaceful negotiation and resolution will see peace in that region.
“It’s difficult to entertain speculation about sanctions, which we find to be reckless and undermining efforts under way to rebuild our economy which is under strain and pressure.”
He distanced the presidency from reports that the Brics summit scheduled for SA in August may be moved to China.
As things stand, SA will host and chair the summit.
The Sunday Times quoted sources who claimed there were discussions to move the summit to China or Mozambique. SA has been trying to find a way to deal with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As a signatory to the ICC’s Rome Statute, SA is expected to arrest Putin should he set foot in the country.
Magwenya said the executive was responsible for the management and execution of SA’s foreign policy and does so within the prescripts of the constitution and in adherence to the country’s laws.
“At no point will the president and his administration lead a process in violation of our laws.”
Magwenya announced the inquiry led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo, which is investigating the circumstances of the docking of the Russian vessel Lady R in Simon’s Town, is progressing with its work.
The panel will interact with role players and hear from interested parties with information that will assist its investigation, he said.
Written submissions can be sent to the panel’s secretariat by email on LadyRsubmissions@presidency.gov.za.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ALEXANDER PARKER: Conflict paralyses Ramaphosa in building consensus
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches best level in one month
Ramaphosa to visit Putin in Moscow to dissuade him from coming to SA
Ukraine foreign minister urges SA to arrest Putin if he enters the country
SA has lost Grand Prix bid due to Russian ties, says report
DA asks court to ‘compel arrest of Putin’
SA risks more than R610bn in exports on Russia stance, says Stanlib
STEVEN KUO: African delegation to Moscow and Kyiv unlikely to secure peace
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.