Godongwana criticises proposed pay hikes for ministers and MPs

Investors are concerned about further strain on the US banking sector, while Big Tech results spur Wall Street
Kering will have to revitalise Gucci once more to participate in China’s renewed love of luxury
Attempts to revive crucial commuter transport corridor have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Crackdown on password-sharing leads to loss of 1-million viewers, according to market research group
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Top commerce diplomat Wamkele Mene is trying to sell the benefits of intracontinental dealing to governments and businesspeople
The new draft Target Operating Model is expected to cost importers up to £400m a year
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
We pick our top five trends from the runway, to shop now
The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has proposed a 3.8% increase in salary and benefits for politicians and officials in 2023.
The proposed salary and benefits increases were recently published in the Government Gazette.
The commission said it consulted finance minister Enoch Godongwana, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, chief justice Raymond Zondo, the lower courts remuneration committee and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs before making the proposals.
The commission is responsible for making recommendations regarding the salaries and benefits of the president, deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MPs, judges, magistrates and other senior government officials.
The salary increases are not final and will need to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose salary is approved by parliament.
How much will officials possibly earn?
Ramaphosa’s annual salary and benefits would rise from R3,079,540 to R3,196,563 should the 3.8% increase be approved.
The proposed salary for deputy president Paul Mashatile is R3,020,823, up from R2,910,234.
A minister's salary would increase from R2,473,682 to R2,567,682, and a deputy minister would receive R2,114,540 from R2,037,129.
The commission also proposed an increase for leaders of opposition parties in parliament. DA leader John Steenhuisen, as the leader of the official opposition, would receive a salary of R1,711,123 from R1,648,481.
EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders of minority parties would receive an increase to R1,439,310 from R1,386,619.
MPs and other senior legislative figures also received increases, with the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, earning R3,020,823.
In reply to the commission, Godongwana said he did not support the recommendation of a 3.8% increase. He proposed that a 1.5% increase plus a one-off cash gratuity be granted for all categories of public office bearers.
The minister said the recommendation by the commission would increase earnings beyond tolerable levels, as budget constraints did not allow for it.
“The minister of finance pleaded with the commission to consider the prevailing adverse economic conditions and the extent to which the population is affected by the low economic state in which the country finds itself. The majority of low-income earners and those who are not employed and make a living rely on government social assistance schemes.”
Zondo made a submission through the heads of court committee on judges’ remuneration and the committee requested the commission to consider the inflationary erosion of judges’ salaries.
“An overview of the erosion over a period of seven years was provided which indicates a shortfall amounting to -20.6%. This issue will be addressed by the major review, which is work in progress.”
Lamola said he supported the 3.8% increase, while the lower courts remuneration committee said the recommendations should be no less than 7%.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Godongwana criticises proposed pay hikes for ministers and MPs
The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has proposed a 3.8% increase
The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers has proposed a 3.8% increase in salary and benefits for politicians and officials in 2023.
The proposed salary and benefits increases were recently published in the Government Gazette.
The commission said it consulted finance minister Enoch Godongwana, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, chief justice Raymond Zondo, the lower courts remuneration committee and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs before making the proposals.
The commission is responsible for making recommendations regarding the salaries and benefits of the president, deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MPs, judges, magistrates and other senior government officials.
The salary increases are not final and will need to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose salary is approved by parliament.
How much will officials possibly earn?
Ramaphosa’s annual salary and benefits would rise from R3,079,540 to R3,196,563 should the 3.8% increase be approved.
The proposed salary for deputy president Paul Mashatile is R3,020,823, up from R2,910,234.
A minister's salary would increase from R2,473,682 to R2,567,682, and a deputy minister would receive R2,114,540 from R2,037,129.
The commission also proposed an increase for leaders of opposition parties in parliament. DA leader John Steenhuisen, as the leader of the official opposition, would receive a salary of R1,711,123 from R1,648,481.
EFF leader Julius Malema and other leaders of minority parties would receive an increase to R1,439,310 from R1,386,619.
MPs and other senior legislative figures also received increases, with the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, earning R3,020,823.
In reply to the commission, Godongwana said he did not support the recommendation of a 3.8% increase. He proposed that a 1.5% increase plus a one-off cash gratuity be granted for all categories of public office bearers.
The minister said the recommendation by the commission would increase earnings beyond tolerable levels, as budget constraints did not allow for it.
“The minister of finance pleaded with the commission to consider the prevailing adverse economic conditions and the extent to which the population is affected by the low economic state in which the country finds itself. The majority of low-income earners and those who are not employed and make a living rely on government social assistance schemes.”
Zondo made a submission through the heads of court committee on judges’ remuneration and the committee requested the commission to consider the inflationary erosion of judges’ salaries.
“An overview of the erosion over a period of seven years was provided which indicates a shortfall amounting to -20.6%. This issue will be addressed by the major review, which is work in progress.”
Lamola said he supported the 3.8% increase, while the lower courts remuneration committee said the recommendations should be no less than 7%.
TimesLIVE
SA’s average pay fell than one-tenth in one year, index shows
Treasury’s debt-relief conditions on Eskom pay hikes reckless, say unions
Eskom tables 3.75% wage increase offer for workers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
What De Ruyter will tell MPs in corruption testimony
MPs worried Eskom debt relief will delay investment in renewables
Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.