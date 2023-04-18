National

MPs worried Eskom debt relief will delay investment in renewables

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said ruling out spending on new generation projects could halt Eskom’s aspirations to ‘move into the renewable energy space’

BL Premium
18 April 2023 - 17:25 Denene Erasmus

MPs have expressed concern that some of the conditions attached to the Treasury’s debt relief plan for Eskom will “confine” the utility to generating electricity predominantly from coal. The MPs said they were worried that provisions that would bar Eskom from taking on new debt and restrict capital expenditure to transmission and maintenance would limit its ability to invest in cheaper, renewable energy generation capacity.

During a presentation by the Treasury to the standing committee on appropriation on Tuesday on the Eskom Debt Relief Bill, UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said the “tacit message” being sent by these debt conditions was that Eskom’s investment focus should be on upgrading and expanding the transmission network...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.