SA’s average pay fell than one-tenth in one year, index shows

The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt

24 April 2023 - 18:46 Nico Gous

The average pay of South Africans has declined more than a tenth over the past year, according to the latest data from the Altron Fintech Household Financial Resilience Index (Afhri).

The figures for the last quarter of 2022, released on Monday, showed the average monthly remuneration in the formal and informal sectors declined from R18,470 to R16,370 year on year in real terms, which accounts for inflation...

