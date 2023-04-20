Eskom tables 3.75% wage increase offer for workers

Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday
Eskom, the cash-strapped power utility relying on government bailouts to keep the lights on, has tabled a wage increase offer of 3.75% to trade unions demanding above-inflation increases of up to 15%.
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday, with talks expected to continue until Friday, as parties try to hammer out a pay hike deal for the utility’s employees...
