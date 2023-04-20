National

Eskom tables 3.75% wage increase offer for workers

The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday

20 April 2023 - 13:29 Luyolo Mkentane

Eskom, the cash-strapped power utility relying on government bailouts to keep the lights on, has tabled a wage increase offer of 3.75% to trade unions demanding above-inflation increases of up to 15%.

The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday, with talks expected to continue until Friday, as parties try to hammer out a pay hike deal for the utility’s employees...

