After a six-month delay, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the SABC board, avoiding potentially lengthy litigation against him. He had been accused of failing to execute his constitutional obligation to appoint new members of the board.
The public broadcaster had been without a board since October after the previous board’s term came to an end. That prompted media lobby group Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) to approach the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis in February to compel Ramaphosa to appoint a new SABC board...
Cyril Ramaphosa appoints new SABC board after six-month delay
The SABC had been without a board since October
