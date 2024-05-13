Minerals Council SA boss Mzila Mthenjane calls for united growth drive
Mthenjane says mining industry leaders are keen to establish a discussion platform after the national election
13 May 2024 - 05:00
Mining industry leaders are keen to establish a new platform after the national election that can bring business, labour, government and civil society groups together to discuss how to boost the industry’s performance and set it up for growth into the future, says Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane.
“What is important is how we as a mining industry, and how we as business, are going to show up on the other side of the elections ... and what is the conversation we want to have with the new administration about where we take the country and the contribution the mining industry can make,” he said...
