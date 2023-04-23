The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Trade unions demanding above-inflation pay rises at Eskom have launched a scathing attack on the Treasury for being “reckless” in attaching stringent conditions to its multibillion rand debt relief for the ailing power utility.
Eskom, which relies on government bailouts to power the economy, has debt of more than R420bn. The government has said it will provide it with debt relief of R254bn over the next three years to enable Eskom to meet its full debt and interest payments. ..
Treasury’s debt-relief conditions on Eskom pay hikes reckless, say unions
Numsa says the Treasury is ‘insensitive to what we are going through as a country’
