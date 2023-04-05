World cannot afford to lose SA coal supply, analysts say

Surprise cut in crude output by Opec+ fuels renewed inflation fears
Wednesday, April 5 2023
Europe's energy crisis is not over, so much depends on SA coal exports and resolving Transnet's crisis
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Wierzycka says she couldn’t let go of the asset manager in which she and her family trust still hold 59.9%
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
Campaign launched to keep tourists away lured by fantasies of sex and drugs
A huge decrease in the price of export coal and persistent rail constraints are placing pressure on the amount of coal that can be shipped from SA to global markets such as Europe.
The benchmark coal price averaged $270 a tonne in 2022, but this year it has come down to about $130 to $140 a tonne. At these prices the cost of transporting coal by road instead of rail becomes difficult to justify...
