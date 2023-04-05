National

World cannot afford to lose SA coal supply, analysts say

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

A huge decrease in the price of export coal and persistent rail constraints are placing pressure on the amount of coal that can be shipped from SA to global markets such as Europe.

The benchmark coal price averaged $270 a tonne in 2022, but this year it has come down to about $130 to $140 a tonne. At these prices the cost of transporting coal by road instead of rail becomes difficult to justify...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.