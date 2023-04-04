Transnet seeks locomotive leasing partner to help provide freight rail services

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
New assistance includes anti-tank rockets, advanced radar systems and fuel trucks as Ukraine prepares spring offensive against Russian forces
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Transnet is looking for a partner in a venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to overcome logistics problems that led to its worst performance in a decade last year.
The state-owned logistics firm has been struggling to provide freight rail services due to the shortage of locomotives, spares, as well as vandalism of its infrastructure.
It said in a statement that it is seeking a partner in a company that will jointly acquire and lease out rolling stock in response to “domestic and regional demand”.
Private companies, including mining giant Anglo American and other mineral exporters, say they have lost billions of rand in potential export revenue due to Transnet’s poor performance. They have called for public-private partnerships with Transnet to fix the logistics problems.
In 2022, Transnet invited private rail firms to operate parts of its freight rail network under a government plan to expand rail capacity. However, only two private firms applied for the 16 available slots, reflecting lukewarm interest from investors amid concerns over unattractive terms and conditions.
Transnet hauled 173-million tonnes of cargo in the financial year ended March 2022, down from 183-million tonnes the previous year, the worst performance in a decade.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Transnet seeks locomotive leasing partner to help provide freight rail services
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
Transnet is looking for a partner in a venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to overcome logistics problems that led to its worst performance in a decade last year.
The state-owned logistics firm has been struggling to provide freight rail services due to the shortage of locomotives, spares, as well as vandalism of its infrastructure.
It said in a statement that it is seeking a partner in a company that will jointly acquire and lease out rolling stock in response to “domestic and regional demand”.
Private companies, including mining giant Anglo American and other mineral exporters, say they have lost billions of rand in potential export revenue due to Transnet’s poor performance. They have called for public-private partnerships with Transnet to fix the logistics problems.
In 2022, Transnet invited private rail firms to operate parts of its freight rail network under a government plan to expand rail capacity. However, only two private firms applied for the 16 available slots, reflecting lukewarm interest from investors amid concerns over unattractive terms and conditions.
Transnet hauled 173-million tonnes of cargo in the financial year ended March 2022, down from 183-million tonnes the previous year, the worst performance in a decade.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state capture, says Cosatu
CARTOON: Transnet’s credibility gap
NEWSMAKER | Transnet has reached tipping point, says African Rail Industry ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.