National

Transnet seeks locomotive leasing partner to help provide freight rail services

The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock

04 April 2023 - 20:54 NELSON BANYA
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

Transnet is looking for a partner in a venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to overcome logistics problems that led to its worst performance in a decade last year.

The state-owned logistics firm has been struggling to provide freight rail services due to the shortage of locomotives, spares, as well as vandalism of its infrastructure.

It said in a statement that it is seeking a partner in a company that will jointly acquire and lease out rolling stock in response to “domestic and regional demand”.

Private companies, including mining giant Anglo American and other mineral exporters, say they have lost billions of rand in potential export revenue due to Transnet’s poor performance. They have called for public-private partnerships with Transnet to fix the logistics problems.

In 2022, Transnet invited private rail firms to operate parts of its freight rail network under a government plan to expand rail capacity. However, only two private firms applied for the 16 available slots, reflecting lukewarm interest from investors amid concerns over unattractive terms and conditions.

Transnet hauled 173-million tonnes of cargo in the financial year ended March 2022, down from 183-million tonnes the previous year, the worst performance in a decade.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Treasury outlines trade-offs and job-shedding to ...
National
2.
Eskom exemption makes mockery of SA, says Black ...
National
3.
Banks and regulators respond to explosive ‘gold ...
National
4.
No evidence Harith fleeced PIC, latest probe finds
National
5.
Sars sees upside and downside of energy crisis
National

Related Articles

Eskom and Transnet exemptions will revive state capture, says Cosatu

National / Labour

CARTOON: Transnet’s credibility gap

Opinion

NEWSMAKER | Transnet has reached tipping point, says African Rail Industry ...

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.