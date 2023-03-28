RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks becoming a failed state

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Whenever there is unrest, businesses suffer through disrupted trading hours, staff can’t come to work and the shopping public is inconvenienced
Pravin Gordhan to meet his counterparts in China to resolve the deadlock between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor
Board agrees on a radical draft plan to enter into an insolvency process with creditors
Business Day TV speaks to Luno CFO Alwyn Jones
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Former billionaire ordered $40m in cryptocurrency payment to a private wallet to influence Chinese officials, indictment says
Lepasa and Mayambela on target as SA beat Liberia to book their ticket to the Nations Cup finals
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
SA is nearing the precipice of failed state status because of government’s inability to ensure access to critical services, said the boss of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), joining a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.
“We are destroying ourselves. Who would want to come and invest in SA if we don’t even want to invest in it ourselves?” Steve Phiri said at the PGMs Industry Day in Johannesburg on Tuesday, adding that the country’s potential to be among the world’s top economies was slipping further out of reach by the day...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks becoming a failed state
‘We are destroying ourselves. Who would want to come and invest in SA if we don’t even want to invest in it ourselves?’
SA is nearing the precipice of failed state status because of government’s inability to ensure access to critical services, said the boss of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), joining a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.
“We are destroying ourselves. Who would want to come and invest in SA if we don’t even want to invest in it ourselves?” Steve Phiri said at the PGMs Industry Day in Johannesburg on Tuesday, adding that the country’s potential to be among the world’s top economies was slipping further out of reach by the day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.