National

Transnet begins probe into ‘ghost trains’ robbing it of revenue

After a tip-off by anonymous email, an independent investigation has been launched by the utility

27 March 2023 - 16:48 Thando Maeko

State-owned logistics group Transnet, a prime victim of the state capture era, has launched a huge clampdown on continued corruption at the entity after internal and external parties were implicated in the use of  “ghost trains”, which it says are draining the company of revenue.

The independent graft probe into these allegations implicate both Transnet employees and third parties, Transnet said on Monday, without naming those involved. ..

