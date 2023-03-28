SA to nudge China towards political solution in Transnet impasse

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Pravin Gordhan to meet his counterparts in China to resolve the deadlock between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
SA is seeking to push Chinese leaders towards a political solution to the impasse between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), a desperate move underlining the devastating effect of the stalemate in the economy.
The longstanding impasse means Transnet is unable to procure much-needed spare parts and components from CRRC to return to the tracks around 120 of its idle locomotives, which play a critical role in the haulage of bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore...
