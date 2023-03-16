Exxaro almost doubles operating profit as coal sales lift

Opec’s rosy outlook for Chinese demand also bolsters prices, but oversupply concerns linger amid fears of a global financial crisis
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Problems at Transnet bogged down the exports of the diversified resources group
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
A new directive requires 'generative AI' to be incorporated into biggest products within months
SA’s largest coal miner, Exxaro, almost doubled its operating profit, helped by higher coal sales and prices.
The company, valued at R63.2bn on the JSE, reported operating profit (revenue minus operating expenses) of R16.2bn in its 2022 annual results for the year to end-December...
