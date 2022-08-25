×

National

Mkhwebane to receive R10m ‘golden handshake’ in 2023, committee hears

Salaries in the office of the public protector were a topic of debate during testimony in the Section 194 inquiry

25 August 2022 - 19:47 Erin Bates

Pay grades in the office of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane were subject to scrutiny during the inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Thursday.

Executive manager of investigations Ponatshego Mogaladi appeared for a second day, in which Mkhwebane’s R2.3m salary and R10m end-of-term “golden handshake” were raised...

