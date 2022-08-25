Insurance stocks take a beating on news that the Competition Commission is investigating at least eight of them for possible collusion
Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Mobile operators are under pressure to reduce data costs for consumers
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics, about the potential effects of such a move
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
The tournament this season is looking like a genuine competition going into round three
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Pay grades in the office of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane were subject to scrutiny during the inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Thursday.
Executive manager of investigations Ponatshego Mogaladi appeared for a second day, in which Mkhwebane’s R2.3m salary and R10m end-of-term “golden handshake” were raised...
Mkhwebane to receive R10m ‘golden handshake’ in 2023, committee hears
Salaries in the office of the public protector were a topic of debate during testimony in the Section 194 inquiry
