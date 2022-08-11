Industrial metals continue momentum as investors cheer another better-than-expected inflation report in the US
The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Brown is the latest of several individuals with UK or US nationality to have left the Chinese chipmaker’s board
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Soldiers say they killed scores of attackers during hours-long bombardment that included drones, car bombs and artillery in southern Mali
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Another former senior investigator in the public protector’s office on Thursday accused his boss, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, of watering down the Vrede dairy report and ignoring material evidence raised by a colleague.
Advocate Nditsheni Raedani told the Section 194 committee into Mkhwebane’s impeachment that he had warned her against making material changes to earlier versions...
Mkhwebane allegedly made big changes to Vrede dairy report
