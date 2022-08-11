×

National

Mkhwebane allegedly made big changes to Vrede dairy report

A former senior investigator who worked closely with the public protector on the report accused her of watering it down and removing portions

11 August 2022 - 20:18 Erin Bates

Another former senior investigator in the public protector’s office on Thursday accused his boss, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, of watering down the Vrede dairy report and ignoring material evidence raised by a colleague.

Advocate Nditsheni Raedani told the Section 194 committee into Mkhwebane’s impeachment that he had warned her against making material changes to earlier versions...

