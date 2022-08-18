×

Mkhwebane wanted no adverse findings in the Vrede report, says investigator

Lufona Ndou joins a number of witnesses who allege that she acted to cover up crucial transgressions

18 August 2022 - 20:18 Erin Bates

Busisiwe Mkhwebane ignored advice to consider the #GuptaLeaks in her Vrede dairy report, former senior investigator in the public protector’s office, Lufona Ndou, said on Thursday.

The #GuptaLeaks refers to the leak of a tranche of emails from the Gupta-owned Sahara server with correspondence about Gupta brothers, Rajesh, Atul and Ajay, who siphoned billions of rand from the government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by leveraging their ties with former president Jacob Zuma...

