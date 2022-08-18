Mkhwebane wanted no adverse findings in the Vrede report, says investigator

US Federal Reserve’s latest minutes provided little direction as its signals on interest rates and inflation were mixed
Thungela, Exxaro and Seriti are all committed to the dark rock despite the turn to renewables
Lufona Ndou joins a number of witnesses who allege that she acted to cover up crucial transgressions
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
Telecom company, headed by brothers Mark and Brett Levy, attributes growth to ‘robust trading performance’
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
Unexpected resignation of the central bank governor has fuelled speculation about how the country will deal with mounting pressure on the Egyptian pound
SA rugby fans took a while to warm to competition
‘It is worrying that some other conditions, such as dementia and seizures, continue to be more frequently diagnosed after Covid-19, even two years later’
Busisiwe Mkhwebane ignored advice to consider the #GuptaLeaks in her Vrede dairy report, former senior investigator in the public protector’s office, Lufona Ndou, said on Thursday.
The #GuptaLeaks refers to the leak of a tranche of emails from the Gupta-owned Sahara server with correspondence about Gupta brothers, Rajesh, Atul and Ajay, who siphoned billions of rand from the government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by leveraging their ties with former president Jacob Zuma...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mkhwebane wanted no adverse findings in the Vrede report, says investigator
Lufona Ndou joins a number of witnesses who allege that she acted to cover up crucial transgressions
Busisiwe Mkhwebane ignored advice to consider the #GuptaLeaks in her Vrede dairy report, former senior investigator in the public protector’s office, Lufona Ndou, said on Thursday.
The #GuptaLeaks refers to the leak of a tranche of emails from the Gupta-owned Sahara server with correspondence about Gupta brothers, Rajesh, Atul and Ajay, who siphoned billions of rand from the government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by leveraging their ties with former president Jacob Zuma...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.