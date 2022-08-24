×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Mkhwebane made to pay for abuse of top court’s processes

In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 21:27 Erin Bates

Wednesday was not a good day for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The Constitutional Court threw out her bid  for the rescission of a prior ruling. Soon after, she had the pain of sitting in a section 194 committee hearing, listening to intricate details of her alleged cruelty to staff...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.