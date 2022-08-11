×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Mkwhebane made substantial changes to the CIEX report, says another investigator

Livhuwani Tshiwalule said the draft report was “substantially” complete when former Public Protector Madonsela left but major changes were made to it after Busisiwe Mkhwebane took over

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 12:42 Erin Bates

Livhuwani Tshiwalule, a former investigator in the Public Protector's office,  has told the Section 194 committee into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment how a political party Black First Land First (BLF) pressed her to complete her report about the R1.125bn “lifeboat” loan the Reserve Bank gave to Bankkorp.

..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.