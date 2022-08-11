Fed officials say the central bank will ‘stick to its guns’, despite softening inflation
The private sector would then employ more people as demand increases
The former eThekwini mayor and 21 others are charged with racketeering, fraud and corruption related to a R320m Durban Solid Waste contract
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
The UK shopping centre owner says rent collection has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, while it is seeing encouraging signs for retailer turnover
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Labour shortages, soaring energy costs and Russia’s war in Ukraine are propelling prices for kitchen staples to new records, dragging family finances along for the ride
Middle-order batsman off to a great start with 86 in the first innings of the first tour match
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Livhuwani Tshiwalule, a former investigator in the Public Protector's office, has told the Section 194 committee into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment how a political party Black First Land First (BLF) pressed her to complete her report about the R1.125bn “lifeboat” loan the Reserve Bank gave to Bankkorp.
Mkwhebane made substantial changes to the CIEX report, says another investigator
Livhuwani Tshiwalule said the draft report was “substantially” complete when former Public Protector Madonsela left but major changes were made to it after Busisiwe Mkhwebane took over
