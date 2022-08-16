Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
The UK can’t get universal health care to work properly, despite being one of the most prosperous economies
Thoko Didiza’s decision is to halt cattle movement from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The Takeover Regulation Panel gave the mobile operator a dressing down last week for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Kenya has a history of election disputes with more than 1,200 people killed in widespread violence after the 2007 presidential vote
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
Parliament’s section 194 committee tasked with examining advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has decided against issuing a summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On Tuesday, most MPs who spoke agreed that Ramaphosa should not be compelled to testify. Good’s Brett Herron suggested Mkhwebane be given a second chance to file a motivation for Ramaphosa’s forced appearance in which she should set out the grounds in detail. Other MPs suggested Ramaphosa be sent questions in writing...
MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa
Most MPs who spoke in the parliamentary meeting agreed with points in a legal opinion on the issue
