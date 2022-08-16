×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa

Most MPs who spoke in the parliamentary meeting agreed with points in a legal opinion on the issue

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 13:45 Erin Bates

Parliament’s section 194 committee tasked with examining advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has decided against issuing a summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, most MPs who spoke agreed that Ramaphosa should not be compelled to testify. Good’s Brett Herron suggested Mkhwebane be given a second chance to file a motivation for Ramaphosa’s forced appearance in which she should set out the grounds in detail. Other MPs suggested Ramaphosa be sent questions in writing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.