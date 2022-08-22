×

National

Mkhwebane ruled public protector’s office with a heavy hand, says former COO

Baloyi tells parliamentary committee members that protector expected to be bowed down to and called ‘madam’

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 19:25 Erin Bates

Basani Baloyi, a former COO of the public protector’s office, claims Busisiwe Mkwhebane fostered a culture of mistrust and insecurity. 

She appeared before a National Assembly committee on Monday, as hearings into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and possible impeachment resumed...

