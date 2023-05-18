Markets

Rand weakness makes 50 bps rate hike ‘a fait accompli’

One analyst warns stagflation is on the cards due to unabated load-shedding

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 20:27 kabelo khumalo

SA’s persistent energy crisis, which seems to be deepening and accusations that the country has aided Russia in its war with Ukraine, have led the markets to price in a hefty 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike when the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meets next week. 

The rand continues to weaken, touching R19.48/$ as a strengthening dollar, aided by progress made in the US debt ceiling talks and Eskom warning of possible stage 8 power cuts this winter further weakened the local currency. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.