Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Judge Lebogang Modiba says remarks of unfair treatment were ‘utterly inappropriate’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Business Day TV speaks to Investec’s group finance director Nishlan Samujh
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Unprecedented step comes on back of political turbulence and democratic backsliding
Germany gets his first Grand Tour stage win
The R5.6bn investment helps secure a long-term future for a firm that has gone bankrupt seven times in its history
The rand slumped to the weakest level ever against the dollar after the US Ambassador accused the country of supplying Russia with arms for its war against Ukraine. Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian joins Business Day TV to discuss the allegations and SA’s armaments industry.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Russian weapons claim torpedoes the rand
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine
The rand slumped to the weakest level ever against the dollar after the US Ambassador accused the country of supplying Russia with arms for its war against Ukraine. Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian joins Business Day TV to discuss the allegations and SA’s armaments industry.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Kremlin renews grain export deal
SA-produced weapons are not suitable for our armed forces, says Russia
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’
PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kremlin renews grain export deal
SA-produced weapons are not suitable for our armed forces, says Russia
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’
A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha
PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.