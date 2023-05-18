Economy

WATCH: Russian weapons claim torpedoes the rand

Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine

18 May 2023 - 18:34
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK

The rand slumped to the weakest level ever against the dollar after the US Ambassador accused the country of supplying Russia with arms for its war against Ukraine. Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian joins Business Day TV to discuss the allegations and SA’s armaments industry.

