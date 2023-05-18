AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
After Wanjiru Kihusa’s daughter was stillborn in 2013, she set up a nonprofit that has since helped more than 6,000 parents who’ve lost a child during pregnancy
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
While many countries are battling stagflationary conditions of high inflation coupled with low growth, global inflation has softened noticeably in recent months, thanks to lower food and oil prices.
In South Africa, however, inflation has remained worryingly persistent. Even as GDP growth slowed to a crawl, the Reserve Bank in March hiked its 2023 inflation forecast to an average of 6% for the year, as prices of food and goods keep rising. South Africa may now only hit the 4.5% midpoint of its inflation target in 2025. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Consumers under siege from ‘self-inflicted wounds’
After relentless interest rate hikes, anyone with a R1m home loan and R200,000 car finance has to pay R5,000 a month more than in 2021
While many countries are battling stagflationary conditions of high inflation coupled with low growth, global inflation has softened noticeably in recent months, thanks to lower food and oil prices.
In South Africa, however, inflation has remained worryingly persistent. Even as GDP growth slowed to a crawl, the Reserve Bank in March hiked its 2023 inflation forecast to an average of 6% for the year, as prices of food and goods keep rising. South Africa may now only hit the 4.5% midpoint of its inflation target in 2025. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.