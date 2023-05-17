Economy

Salaried South Africans are poorer as monthly income lags inflation

The average salary in SA has weakened due to the underperforming economy, high unemployment and inflation, and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 13:02 Thuletho Zwane

The latest BankservAfrica report released on Wednesday shows how the challenging economic environment in SA has negatively affected salaries since 2018.

According to the report, the average salary in SA has weakened as a result of the underperforming economy, high unemployment rate, soaring inflation and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.