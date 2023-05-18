Economy

IMF urges improved fiscal consolidation to limit rising debt as currencies weaken

SA has continued to see a worsening trend in its terms of trade over the past 12 months, adding to rand weakness

18 May 2023 - 17:48 Thuletho Zwane

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on African countries to strengthen their fiscal consolidation efforts if they are to successfully limit the increase in debt-related currency depreciations.

African countries have, over the past year, seen their currencies weaken significantly against the dollar, as lower risk appetite in global markets and interest-rate hikes in the US pushed investors away from the continent towards safer and higher-paying US treasury bonds...

