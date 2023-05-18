Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Judge Lebogang Modiba says remarks of unfair treatment were ‘utterly inappropriate’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Business Day TV speaks to Investec’s group finance director Nishlan Samujh
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Unprecedented step comes on back of political turbulence and democratic backsliding
Germany gets his first Grand Tour stage win
The R5.6bn investment helps secure a long-term future for a firm that has gone bankrupt seven times in its history
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on African countries to strengthen their fiscal consolidation efforts if they are to successfully limit the increase in debt-related currency depreciations.
African countries have, over the past year, seen their currencies weaken significantly against the dollar, as lower risk appetite in global markets and interest-rate hikes in the US pushed investors away from the continent towards safer and higher-paying US treasury bonds...
IMF urges improved fiscal consolidation to limit rising debt as currencies weaken
SA has continued to see a worsening trend in its terms of trade over the past 12 months, adding to rand weakness
