Ford Ranger Platinum model available in SA

The new Ford Platinum derivative is now on sale, after the recently announced Tremor as the latest addition to the Ranger line-up. The Platinum is the most luxurious and sophisticated model in the range, at a price of R1,119,000.
The Ranger Platinum distinguishes itself from the rest of the line-up with a unique grille incorporating accented mesh and a silk chrome finish for the horizontal bars and grille surround. This is complemented by three-dimensional Platinum badging on the bonnet and lower sections of the front doors.
Silk chrome detailing adorns the side steps, side vents, window linings and the rear bumper, while accented wheel arches house 20-inch alloy machine-faced wheels with ebony accents, and fitted with all-season tyres. It is available in Iconic Silver, Frozen White, Carbonized Grey, Lucid Red and Agate Black.
The front bumper, mirror caps and door handles are colour coded while the loadbox incorporates a fixed sports hoop and standard fitment side rails. Roof rails are standard and the cargo management system is fitted as standard. The tailgate features additional damping, and buyers can fit the optional powered roller shutter. The lights are fully adaptive Matrix LED units with dynamic bending function.
Inside are heated, cooled and powered seats covered in quilted high-grade leather, and accent stitching as well as “Platinum” badges on the front seat backs. The steering wheel is heated. There are ambient lighting and a large 12-inch centre touchscreen display with a Sync 4A infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charging, a 400W inverter, 240V and 12V power outlets and four USB ports front and back.
The command centre view is adjustable in many ways, including a Sync off-road screen, 360-degree camera system and 12.4-inch full-width LCD instrument cluster, which is shared exclusively with the Ranger Raptor.
Power comes from a 184kW and 600Nm 3l V6 turbodiesel engine. It is mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission. As with all Ford V6 models, a full-time four-wheel drive system is standard, and can be adjusted to rear-wheel drive, 4x4 high and 4x4 low-range.
The Ranger Platinum also benefits from a tow rating up to 3,500kg and a pro trailer back-up assist with trailer reverse guidance is included. Seven selectable drive modes (normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl) are accessed through a rotary controller on the centre console.
Adaptive cruise control, stop & go, lane centring, active park assist with autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking, and a tyre pressure monitor form part of safety and convenience features, which also include dual front, side and curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.
“The Ranger Platinum now takes the bakkie segment into uncharted territory by providing the exceptional levels of luxury, comfort and refinement normally associated with premium sport utility vehicles, or SUVs,” says Doreen Mashinini, GM for Marketing at Ford SA.
The new Ford Ranger Tremor and Platinum will be available in local showrooms at the end of the first quarter and are sold standard with a four-year/120,000km warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years/135,000km extendable to seven years/ 200,000km.
Prices
Ranger Tremor Double Cab 2.0 BiT 4WD 10AT — R977,500
Prices
Ranger Tremor Double Cab 2.0 BiT 4WD 10AT — R977,500
Ranger Platinum Double Cab 3.0 V6 4WD 10AT — R1,119,000
