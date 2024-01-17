Here are the new bakkies for launch in SA in 2024
Exit of Nissan NP200 leaves SA without a half-tonner but the one-tonne market is thriving
17 January 2024 - 11:52
With the launches of several bakkies, including the Volkswagen Amarok range and several additions to the latest Ford Ranger line up, 2023 was an auspicious year for pickups in SA and 2024 promises to be even busier.
A glut of newcomers is on the horizon, though the market will be without a half-tonne bakkie, with Nissan set to discontinue local production of its popular NP200 in March. While there’s no immediate replacement model, Stellantis has hinted its three-quarter-tonne Fiat Strada will return to fill the gap for compact bakkies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.