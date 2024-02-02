NEWS
Toyota Hilux leads pack in ‘Januworry’ as car sales take another dip
These were the top 30 vehicles sold in the sixth consecutive month of declining sales
02 February 2024 - 10:19
New-vehicle sales in SA started the year weakly with the 41,636 units reflecting a decrease of 3.8% from the 43,294 vehicles sold in January 2023.
It is the sixth consecutive month of declining sales and motor industry body Naamsa attributed it to the lingering effects of cost-of-living increases and dampened consumer and business confidence, combined with the country’s port challenges and persistent load-shedding...
